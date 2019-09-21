NRC not a political issue for the BJP, says Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was not a political issue for the BJP but a step towards safeguarding the nation’s interest.

“NRC is an issue for the country.. our central leadership has already made it clear that we will prepare NRC in all States where we have governments, and Haryana is also among those States,” said Mr. Khattar, while responding to question during a press conference here.

“NRC should be implemented in all States..In Haryana as well, we will implement it. Citizens of another country have no right to stay here (country) without necessary permissions. If, for instance, a few people have a complaint that in Haryana also there are such people (residing without permission).. be it 50,000 or 40,000 or one lakh, all this could be known only after a survey is done. Such people don’t have any attatchment towards our country and hence NRC has an important role to play,” said Mr. Khattar.

Mr. Khattar said the NRC was not a political issue for the BJP. “Even Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda supported it and had said that a law regarding NRC was in place. It is in place since 1954. Successive Congress governments should have done it (NRC) earlier. In year 1982-1984, work on NRC was started but then the issue went to the court and some other complications engulfed it. Congress party kept it pending..for what reasons they (Congress) did it, it’s for them to answer,” said Mr. Khattar.

Mr. Khattar said in the interest of nation and society whatever work was needed to be done, the BJP would do. “How and when the NRC will be implemented is not an election issue for us. But a few political parties have started making this (NRC) an election issue. They need to realise they will only be at a loss. They made Article 370 and terrorism in Kashmir an election issue..They shouldn’t have made it a poll issue. After creating such issue, they start blaming the BJP. By repeatedly reacting on the NRC, they (political parties) are yet again making it a political issue ahead of the Assembly polls,” said Mr. Khattar.