NPR will hit homeless people: NCU

The proposed National Population Register and the National Register for Citizens will adversely impact 1.77 million homeless people in India, National Coalition for Inclusive and Sustainable Urbanisation (NCU) said in a statement here.

NCU is a network of activists, researchers, urban practitioners, lawyers, informal sector workers, collectives and individuals. Condemning the CAA-NPR-NRC as unconstitutional and anti-constitutional, the organisation said surveys they conducted in five States revealed that 99 per cent of all homeless persons do not have birth certificates. The survey was done in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. So far, the Home Ministry has not notified the NPR form. However, according to reports the respondents will have to give date of birth and place of birth of their parents too.

“30 percent of urban homeless population do not have any identity proof. Similarly, there are a number of Nomadic and De-Notified Tribes, as well as migrants driven by rural distress who do not possess and will not be able to furnish the requisite documentation that the NRC-NPR process will undoubtedly expect,” NCU said in the statement. The organisation said that the burden of proof of citizenship should not fall on citizens but on the State.

The NPR-NRC exercise will directly target the unorganised sector workers, homeless people, migrant workers, basti dwellers and transgender persons. The assumption that “everyone living in India is an illegal immigrant until proven otherwise” is patently unconstitutional and violates the inalienable rights of millions of Indians, the organisation noted.