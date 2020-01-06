NPR data will be collected in Odisha in April-May

Come April, you need to answer when and where your parents were born. The National Population Register exercise, which has been initiated in Odisha, will have some additional questions about parents.

The data for the NPR, widely dubbed by the Opposition parties a step towards preparing the controversial National Register of Citizens (NRC), will be captured between April 16 and May 31 in the State.

The NPR exercise is being taken up though the Naveen Patnaik government had earlier announced that it would not implement the NRC. Mr. Patnaik had said his government was not opposed to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 since it deals with only foreign nationals. The West Bengal and the Kerala governments have already put the NPR exercise on hold.

The NPR 2010 required enumerators to fill up 14 fields whereas the number of fields remains the same in 2020. But fields have been rephrased and additional information has been sought within some specific field.

In 2010, enumerators preparing the NPR and household schedule had only asked people to name their father, mother and spouse in full and if they were alive or not. The 2020-NPR, however, wants people to give date and place of birth of their parents and specific place if born outside country.

The new feature is requirement of four basic identity proofs — the Aaadhar number, the mobile number, the voter ID card number and the driving licence number. This time, people will also be asked to name their mother tongue.

No authority wanted to come on record to explain the necessity of adding the features. Requesting anonymity, they said it is part of the nationwide exercise and the questions have been rephrased for smooth filling up of boxes in the mobile application.

In Odisha, the NPR piloting has been carried out in three places at Pattamundai in Kendrapara district, Bhubaneswar in Khordha and Puintala in Balangir district in August. The format used during the piloting would be retained during the April-May exercise, said an official.

Master trainers have already given orientation and training for carrying out the NPR work in Odisha. Field enumerators would be trained in March just before the NPR and house-listing would take place in April. For better understanding of enumerators, the NPR sheet would be translated in Odia.