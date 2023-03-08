HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NPP's Thomas A. Sangma files nomination for Meghalaya Assembly Speaker's post

"I am grateful to the government and the people for giving me the opportunity to serve them in various capacities. I am confident of winning the election," says Thamos Sangma

March 08, 2023 01:06 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST - Shillong

PTI
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma wished Thomas A. Sangma for his upcoming Assembly Speaker’s post election. Photo: Twitter/@SangmaConrad

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma wished Thomas A. Sangma for his upcoming Assembly Speaker’s post election. Photo: Twitter/@SangmaConrad

Senior National People party (NPP) leader and ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance candidate Thomas A Sangma has filed nomination for the Assembly Speaker post, an official said on March 8, 2023.

The Speaker election will be held on March 9, 2023.

Editorial | Logical formation: On Meghalaya Assembly’s fractured mandate

Mr. Thomas the National People's Party North Tural MLA filed his nominations for the Speaker's post on March 7, 2023, an Assembly official told PTI.

The official said the Assembly office has received only one nomination of Mr. Thomas for the Speaker's post so far.

The Meghalaya Democratic Alliance 2.0 led by Conrad K. Sangma has the support of 44 MLAs, - NPP (25), UDP (11), BJP (2), HSPDP (2), PDF (2) and Independents (2).

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma wished Mr. Thomas Sangma the best for his upcoming election.

"Wishing Sh. Thomas A Sangma, Speaker nominee of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly the very best," the Chief Minister tweeted.

Mr. Thomas lauded the decision of the MDA 2.0 Government to nominate him for the Speaker post.

"I am grateful to the government and the people for giving me the opportunity to serve them in various capacities. I am confident of winning the election," he told PTI, adding that he is excited about the opportunities the new role has to offer.

Related Topics

Meghalaya / politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.