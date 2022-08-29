NPPA launches apps for enhancing ease of business

The Integrated Pharmaceutical Database Management System 2.0 and Pharma Sahi Daam 2.0 app were launched

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) is working more as a facilitator, not merely as a regulator, said Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya while addressing the silver jubilee celebrations of the NPPA on August 29.

The minister also praised Indian firms for continuously producing quality products. He urged them to produce medicines and conduct innovative research with the goal of ensuring good health as well as well-being of the people, and not only for commercial purposes.

At the inaugural session of the event, the Integrated Pharmaceutical Database Management System 2.0 (IPDMS 2.0) and Pharma Sahi Daam 2.0 app were launched.

IPDMS 2.0 is an integrated, responsive, cloud-based application developed by NPPA with technical support from Centre for Advance Computing (C-DAC). It is envisaged to optimise synergies in operations in order to promote the government’s thrust on ‘Ease of Doing Business’. It would provide a single window for submissions of various forms as mandated under Drug Price Control Order (DPCO), 2013. It would also enable paperless functioning of NPPA and facilitate the stakeholders to connect with it from across the country, the regulator said.

Pharma Sahi Daam 2.0 app will have updated features like speech recognition, availability in Hindi and English, share button and medicine bookmarking. This version of Pharma Sahi Daam also has a facility for launching complaints by consumers through the consumer complaint-handling module. The app will be available in both iOS and Android versions.