NPPA hikes cost of 12 essential first-line treatment drugs

National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has hiked the ceiling price of 12 essential first-line treatment drugs, crucial in the public health programme, by 50% to ensure availability of these drugs.

“Many companies have applied for discontinuation of the product on account of high cost of the raw material for these drugs. Access to these drugs cannot be jeopardised. Also, we did not want the public to be forced to switch to costly alternatives,” the NPPA noted.

The NPPA invoked extraordinary powers in public interest under para 19 of DPCO 2013 for upward revision of the ceiling prices.

“NPPA is cognizant that as per the prevailing policy, cost-based pricing is not feasible. To address the situation arising due to repeated price control, one-time price increase of 50% from the present ceiling price is being considered in public interest as an exceptional measure. Accordingly, NPPA invoked extraordinary powers in public interest under para 19 of DPCO 2013 for upward revision of the ceiling prices of the 21 scheduled formulations of 12 drugs by giving one-time increase of 50% from the present ceiling price,’’ noted an order issued on December 13.

The 12 drugs consist of 21 drug formulations of varying doses - BCG vaccine, Benzathine Benzylpenicillin, Benzypenicillin, Choloroquine, Dapsone, Furosemide, Metronidazole, Ascorbic Acid or Vitamin C tablets, Co-trimoxazole, Pheniramine, Prednisolone and Clofazamine.

“NPPA in its 71st meeting dated 09.12.2019 deliberated upon the case of upward price revision of the 21 formulations being considered for upward price revision. These are low-priced drugs and have been under repeated price control. Most of these drugs are used as first line of treatment and are crucial to the public health programme of the country. Many companies have applied for discontinuation of the product on account of unviability. Further, the mandate of NPPA is to ensure availability of drugs at affordable prices and it was noted that while ensuring affordability, access cannot be jeopardized and the life-saving essential drugs must remain available to the general public at all times. Therefore, the NPPA is of the considered view that unviability of these formulations should not lead to a situation where these drugs become unavailable in the market and the public is forced to switch to costly alternatives,’’ the order explained.

India depends on China for over 60% of its active pharmaceutical ingredient requirements.