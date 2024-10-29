ADVERTISEMENT

National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority directs firms to cut prices of three anti-cancer drugs

Updated - October 29, 2024 08:23 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Govt. had earlier scrapped customs duty on Trastuzumab, Osimertinib and Durvalumab and also reduced GST rates on them

Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Bindu Shajan Perappadan

Manufacturers are required to issue a price list or supplementary price list indicating changes, and submit information regarding price change to the pharma pricing regulator. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has directed manufacturers to reduce the maximum retail price (MRP) of three anti-cancer drugs – Trastuzumab, Osimertinib and Durvalumab – in line with the government’s commitment to ensure the availability of drugs at affordable prices.   

ADVERTISEMENT

Anti-cancer jab taking 7 minutes to administer rolled out in England

“This is in pursuance of the announcement made in the Union Budget for the year 2024-25 exempting these three anti-cancer medicines from customs duty. The Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, issued a notification recently reducing the customs duty on these three drugs to nil,’’ said a release issued by the Central government on Tuesday (October 29, 2024). 

Further, the Department of Revenue had issued a notification reducing the GST rates on the three drugs from 12% to 5% with effect from October 10, 2024.

“Accordingly, there should be a reduction in the MRP of these drugs in the market, and the benefits of reduced taxes and duties should be passed on to the consumers,’’ said the release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hence the NPPA issued the present directive. The manufacturers are required to issue a price list or supplementary price list to the dealers, State Drugs Controllers and the government indicating the changes, and submit information regarding price change to the NPPA through the relevant forms (Form-II/ Form-V). 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

India / health

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US