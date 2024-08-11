GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Now we know why our letters to SEBI chief went unanswered: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi

Now we know why our letters went unanswered and unacknowledged, says Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi

Published - August 11, 2024 11:35 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Priyanka Chaturvedi had sought details of the probe against the Adani group of companies in April last year. File

Priyanka Chaturvedi had sought details of the probe against the Adani group of companies in April last year. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday (August 10, 2024) said it was now clear why the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) did not answer her letters seeking details of Adani group companies.

She was reacting to U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research's claim that SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Buch and her husband had stakes in obscure offshore funds used in the Adani money siphoning scandal.

Ms. Chaturvedi had sought details of the probe against Adani group of companies in April last year.

Also Read: Hindenburg shorts Adani Group, flags debt and accounting concerns

"Now we know why our letters went unanswered and unacknowledged," she said in her reaction.

Shiv Sena UBT spokesperson Anand Dubey said the Hindenburg Research's report suggests an involvement of the SEBI chief in the matter.

"Now the question is who will investigate the matter. The way the Parliament session was concluded...there is a sense that something is wrong," Mr. Dubey said.

In a blogpost, Hindenburg said 18 months since its damning report on Adani, "SEBI has shown a surprising lack of interest in Adani's alleged undisclosed web of Mauritius and offshore shell entities."

Citing "whistleblower documents", it said, "Madhabi Buch, the current chairperson Of SEBI, and her husband had stakes in both obscure offshore funds used in the Adani money siphoning scandal."

