Now, single 139 railway helpline for all queries

It will be available in 12 languages and passengers can either opt for IVRS or can directly connect to call centre executives

The railways on Monday announced the integration of all railway helplines into a single number -- 139, for all train travel related queries and complaints, including speaking with a call centre executive, security and medical assistance, fare enquiry, meal booking, and status of complaints.

“To overcome the inconvenience over multiple helpline numbers for grievances and enquiry during railway travel, Indian Railways has integrated all railway helplines into single number 139 (Rail Madad Helpline) for quick grievance redressal and enquiry during the journey,” the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

While various railway grievances helplines were discontinued last year, the 182 helpline number will also be discontinued from April 1, 2021 and merged into the 139 helpline number.

The 139 helpline will be available in 12 languages and the passengers can either opt for IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System) or directly connect to the call centre executives. “There is no need for a smart phone to call on 139, thus, providing easy access to all mobile users...on an average basis 139 helpline receives enquiry 3,44,513 calls/SMS per day,” it said.

The 139 helpline will address queries related to security and medical assistance, general complaints, vigilance-related complaints, parcel & goods, IRCTC operated trains and status of complaints. It will also address enquiries such as information regarding the PNR status, arrival/departure of the train, accommodation, fare enquiry, ticket booking, system ticket cancellation, wake up alarm facility/destination alert, wheelchair booking and meal booking.

“The Ministry of Railways has also launched Social Media campaign #OneRailOneHelpline139 to inform and educate the passengers,” it added.