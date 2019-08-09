Now, Pakistan halts Thar Express between Jodhpur and Karachi

A day after it announced the suspension of the Samjhauta Express between Lahore and Delhi, on Friday, Pakistan announced the halting of the Thar Express between Jodhpur and Karachi.

“From midnight tonight, we will stop the Thar Express. We don’t have the resources to take responsibility for the security of Indian passengers in Mirpurkhas,” Pakistan Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said at a press conference in Islamabad.

“So in order to avoid any untoward incident, we will send off the 200 passengers to Zero Line with a bottle of water at 11:55 p.m. tonight. This is finished now. No more,” he said.

On Thursday, Mr. Rashid said he would not allow the resumption of the Samjhauta Express as long as he was the Railways Minister.

Pakistan has taken a series of decisions in response to India’s move to end special status to Jammu and Kashmir, including expelling the Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad and suspending bilateral trade.