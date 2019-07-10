Now, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya demands NRC in Karnataka

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday urged the Union government to extend the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to Karnataka as, he alleged, illegal immigrants from Bangladesh had become a security threat to Bengaluru and the entire State.
At present, the NRC, a register containing the genuine names of Indian citizens, is being implemented only in Assam under the supervision of the Supreme Court.
Speaking during the Zero Hour, Mr. Surya said there were a large number of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh in entire Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru.“They have not only become a security threat but also an economic threat as they are taking away the jobs of locals.”
Read more on today's Parliament proceedings here.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor