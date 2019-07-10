Now, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya demands NRC in Karnataka

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday urged the Union government to extend the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to Karnataka as, he alleged, illegal immigrants from Bangladesh had become a security threat to Bengaluru and the entire State.

At present, the NRC, a register containing the genuine names of Indian citizens, is being implemented only in Assam under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

Speaking during the Zero Hour, Mr. Surya said there were a large number of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh in entire Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru.“They have not only become a security threat but also an economic threat as they are taking away the jobs of locals.”

