Now, India can issue internationally accepted OIML certificate for selling weights and measures

September 14, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - New Delhi

The Union Consumer Affairs Ministry announced in New Delhi on September 14 that the country can now issue International Organisation of Legal Metrology (OIML) certificates, which are accepted globally. India has now become the 13th country that can issue such certificates.

Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh told reporters that the move would invite weighing and measuring instrument makers to India. He said domestic and global manufacturers could now get their weighing and measuring instruments tested in the country and sell it in international market. Earlier, the testing had to be done at the facilities in the 12 countries, including China and Japan. “It will create facility for international manufacturers to get their equipment tested in Bharat, in turn Bharat will generate revenue and employment,” Mr. Singh said.

India is a member of the OIML since 1956. The country now has the authority for issuing internationally accepted OIML certificate for selling weights and measures anywhere in the world. “To sell a weight or measure in the international market an OIML Pattern Approval certificate is mandatory, which the Department of Consumer Affairs can issue now,” Mr. Singh said.

“The domestic manufacturers can now export their weighing and measuring instrument worldwide without incurring additional testing fees, resulting in significant cost savings,” he added.

At present, Australia, Switzerland, China, Czech Republic, Germany, Denmark, France, United Kingdom, Japan, Netherlands, Sweden and Slovakia can issue OIML certificates. Paul Dixon, Executive Secretary, OIML-CS, also addressed the press conference.