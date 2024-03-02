Now in the Opposition, mahagathbandhan to hold its first mega joint rally in Bihar on March 3

March 02, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - PATNA

The stage is all set at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan for March 3’s Jan Vishwas Maharally, the new Bihar Opposition’s first joint rally after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar snapped ties with their mahagathbandhan alliance and formed the government with the BJP. All top Opposition leaders, including former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, are expected to be present.

On March 2, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav appealed to the people of Bihar to take part in the rally to defeat the BJP and uproot Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Posters and banners put up across the State capital by RJD workers carry slogans about saving democracy and ousting the BJP.

“Brothers and sisters, we have organised Jan Vishwas Rally at Gandhi Maidan on March 3, 2024. I am appealing to all farmers, poor people, youths to come in large numbers to uproot the Central government of the BJP,“ Mr. Yadav said, in a video posted on X.

Accomodation for 50,000

The RJD has made arrangements for the accommodation of over 50,000 people at the Veterinary ground in Patna. Arrangements have also been made at the official residences of all mahagathbandhan leaders to ensure that people coming to the rally do not face any problems.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, who has completed a tour of all 38 districts, travelling 3,500 km in eleven days as part of his Jan Vishwas Yatra, will address the rally.

Communist Party of India general secretary D. Raja, CPI (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, and CPI (Marxist-Leninist) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya will also be present.

Tejashwi’s yatra impact

On the eve of the rally, Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha said that the event would attract an unprecedented crowd of attendees from all sections of society. “The way the crowd was responding during the Jan Vishwas Yatra of Tejashwi Yadav ji, it was beyond one’s imagination. The youth have total trust in him because they have this belief that if there is one person who will give employment to them, it is none other than Tejashwi Yadav,” Mr. Jha said.

On preparations for the event, Mr. Jha said: “The RJD’s rally is not sponsored like others and the crowd is spontaneous in which we don’t need to bring people, they come by themselves. Tejashwi ji has broken the barriers of caste and religion during his Yatra and you will see its impact on Sunday during the Maharally.”

