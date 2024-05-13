GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Now, I will have to get married soon: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi expressed his appreciation for Priyanka Gandhi’s efforts in the Rae Bareli campaign

Updated - May 13, 2024 05:04 pm IST

Published - May 13, 2024 04:34 pm IST - Rae Bareli (UP)

PTI
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, at Maharajganj in Rae Bareli on May 13, 2024.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, at Maharajganj in Rae Bareli on May 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Addressing a rally in Rae Bareli parliamentary constituency for the first time after his nomination, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on May 13 faced a familiar query. When is he getting married? Soon, he assured.

As he ended his speech, Mr. Gandhi called his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to the front of the dais.

Also Read | My family works for Rae Bareli, PM Modi for Adani, Ambani: Rahul Gandhi

Putting his hand on her shoulders and fondly touching her face, Mr. Gandhi expressed his appreciation for her efforts in the Rae Bareli campaign.

"I am touring different parts of the country in the election and my sister is spending time here, a big thanks to her for this," he said.

Amethi and Rae Bareli | Twin power centres

Priyanka Gandhi then told him to answer the question somebody from the crowd had asked.

After a few moments as he tried to find out what the question was, Mr. Gandhi assured it will have to be soon now. "Ab jaldi karni padegi," he said in Hindi.

