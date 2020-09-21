Now, govt says it’s collecting data on migrant workers from States

A week after the Labour and Employment Ministry informed the Lok Sabha that there was no data available of the number of migrant workers who died during the lockdown, the Ministry told the Rajya Sabha on Monday that it was collecting the data from States and Union Territories.
Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar's response to several questions about migrant workers on September 14 had been "no such data is maintained".
Also read | 97 people died on board Shramik Specials, says government
However, he had informed Lok Sabha that 1.04 crore migrant workers had returned to their home states during the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. The government had faced flak over the lack of data on the number of deaths and job losses of migrant workers during the lockdown.
On Monday, in response to a question by Trinamool Congress member Derek O'Brien in the Rajya Sabha about the number of migrant workers who travelled on foot and lost their lives, the number of road accidents leading to deaths of the migrant workers going home and relief measures for the victims' families, the Minister said in a written reply: "Data is being collected from the States/UTs."
He also provided with the latest data of the number of migrant workers who had returned to their states, revising it to 1.06 crore.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath