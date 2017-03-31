Now EC cracks down on astrology too

Predictions by astrologers, tarot readers and political analysts on results cannot be published or broadcast by the media, bypassing the Representation of the People Act provision that bars exit polls during the conduct of elections, according to an Election Commission advisory issued on Thursday.
The EC observed that despite its notification prohibiting exit polls from February 4 till March 9 evening, some TV channels aired programmes projecting the number of seats likely to be won by political parties in the recently concluded Assembly elections.
