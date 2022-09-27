Now apply for Police Clearance Certificate at Post Office Passport Seva Kendras

Kallol Bhattacherjee NEW DELHI:
September 26, 2022 21:45 IST

A Post Office Passport Seva Kendra in Navi Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: Yogesh Mhatre

As part of the Indian government’s passport-related services, the facility to apply for Police Clearance Certificates (PCC) will be included at all online Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSK) across the country beginning from September 28, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Monday. 

“This step would significantly add to the availability of PCC appointments slots, and at an earlier date,” the MEA’s notification said. The notification stated that the move would address the “unanticipated surge in demand” for PCCs.

The increased demand for PCCs is indicative of the fact that a large number of Indians are returning to their jobs abroad as post-pandemic economic recovery continues across the world.

The decision is aimed at helping Indian citizens seeking jobs abroad and also for other PCC requirements “such as in the case of education, long term visa, emigration etc.”. According to the Consular, Passport and Visa Division of the MEA, PCCs are “issued to Indian Passport holders in case they have applied for Residential Status, Employment or Long-term visa or for immigration”.

