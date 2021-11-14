November 15 to be day to honour tribals: Amit Shah

Tirupati

14 November 2021 21:45 IST

Every year from now, November 15 will be observed as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’ in honour of the tribal communities.

“The Government of India has decided to observe November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. The day will be observed in various formats over a week to highlight the contribution of tribal communities to India’s freedom struggle and national development,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced at the Southern Zonal Council meeting here on Sunday.

He urged the Chief Ministers to develop an action plan in their states to showcase and highlight the contribution of tribals to India’s freedom struggle and also the development of their states.

