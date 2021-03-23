National

Notify health policy on rare diseases: HC

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to finalise and notify the National Health Policy for Rare Diseases by March 31.

Justice Prathiba M Singh also directed the government to set up a National Consortium for Research, Development and Therapeutics (NCRDT) for treatment of such diseases..

Acting on petitions concerning children suffering from rare diseases, Justice Singh asked the government to consider increasing the budget for rare diseases for the coming financial year. It said the NCRDT should consist of the Department of Biotechnology, the Indian Council of Medical Research, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, the Drugs Controller General of India and related ministries and departments.

