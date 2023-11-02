HamberMenu
Notice sent to Apple, CERT-In has started probe: IT Secretary on hacking attempt alert issue

Several Opposition leaders on Tuesday claimed they have received an alert from Apple warning them of “state-sponsored attackers trying to remotely compromise” their iPhones

November 02, 2023 12:40 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Image used for representational purpose only.

Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

CERT-In has started its probe in the Apple threat notification issue raised by opposition MPs, and a notice has been sent to the company, IT Secretary S. Krishnan said on November 2.

He hoped that Apple would cooperate with the investigation by CERT-In on the issue.

"CERT-In has started its probe... they (Apple) will cooperate in this probe," Mr. Krishnan told reporters on the sidelines of an event related to the Meity-NSF research collaboration.

Indian Computer Emergency Response Team or CERT-In is the national nodal agency for responding to computer security incidents as and when they occur.

Asked if a notice has been sent to Apple, the IT Secretary answered in the affirmative.

Several Opposition leaders on Tuesday claimed they have received an alert from Apple warning them of "state-sponsored attackers trying to remotely compromise" their iPhones and alleged hacking by the government, a charge IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw rejected but assured a thorough probe.

Those who received such notifications included Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Shashi Tharoor, Pawan Khera, K. C. Venugopal, Supriya Shrinate, T. S. Singhdeo and Bhupinder S. Hooda; Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

