Nothing should threaten safety, dignity of bank employees: FM on banker assault

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said nothing should threaten the safety and dignity of bank employees after a Canara Bank female employee was assaulted by a police constable in Surat, Gujarat.
The minister took up the matter with Commissioner of Police, Surat City, R.B. Brahmbhatt, following which the constable was suspended.
“My office is being informed that the Commissioner of Police visited @canarabank’s Saroli branch and assured staff of full cooperation; the accused police constable is placed under suspension,” Ms. Sitharaman tweeted.
A short video went viral on Twitter on Tuesday which showed a policeman, not in uniform, manhandling a female banker, following which #ShameSuratPolice started trending on the social media platform.
Ms. Sitharaman said: Will be closely following this matter. Wish to assure that the safety of all members of staff in banks is of importance for us. Amid challenges, banks are extending all services to our people. Nothing should threaten their safety and dignity”.
She further said that she has spoken to Surat Collector Dhaval Patel on the incident. Although currently on leave, he assured me that timely action will be taken on the FIR filed late night, she said.
Earlier in the day, Ms. Sitharaman had tweeted: My office spoke to the Commissioner of Police... He has assured us that he himself will visit the branch and assure the staff of their safety. Also he assured that the accused constable shall be suspended immediately.
