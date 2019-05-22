National

Nothing out of rules has happened: EC

Dismissing allegations that a few people had entered a counting centre with laptops in Jalandhar, the EC said “nothing wrong or out of rules has happened.”

BSP candidate Balwinder Kumar had alleged that a few people were seen entering strongrooms.

Punjab CEO S. Karuna Raju said that after investigation it was found that “people” who had entered were members of counting staff and had come to take part in training.

Dec 2, 2019

