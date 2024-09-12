GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nothing more condemnable than one joining forces with the enemies of the nation: Vice-President Dhankhar

Mr. Dhankar’s remarks are seen as a criticism of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s statements at various events in the US. Mr. Gandhi’s statements on the Sikh community, reservations, the RSS, and designated pro-Khalistan “terrorist” Gurpatwant Singh Pannun supporting his statement on Sikhs, have triggered sharp reactions from the BJP and the Union government.

Updated - September 12, 2024 07:35 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. | Photo Credit: ANI

In an apparent criticism of Congress leader and the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his statements in the United States, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday (September 12, 2024) remarked that every Indian abroad should be an ambassador of the nation and nothing could be more condemnable than one joining forces with the enemies of the nation.

Mr. Gandhi’s statements at various events in the U.S. on the Sikh community, on the issue of reservations, his criticism of the RSS, his meetings with “anti-India” member of the U.S. Congress, Ilhan Omar, and Bangladeshi journalist Mushfiqul Fazal, and the support he got from designated pro-Khalistan “terrorist” Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, have triggered sharp reactions from the BJP and the Union government over the past few days.

Rahul Gandhi in the U.S. targets Modi government’s handling of China but agrees with its approach on Pakistan

Addressing participants of the third batch of Rajya Sabha Internship Programme, the Vice-President said: “I am pained and disturbed that some people in position have just no idea of Bharat. They have no idea of our Constitution, they have no idea of our national interest. I am sure your heart must be bleeding at what you see. If we are true Bhartiyas, if we believe in our nation, we will never side with the enemies of the nation. We will all stand spinally for the nation.”

Mr. Dhankhar said the ultimate sacrifice had been made by many to secure freedom and protect it, and to protect the nation. “Our brothers and sisters are also involved in combat positions. Mothers have lost their sons, and wives have lost their husbands. We can’t ridicule our nationalism. Every Indian outside the country has to be an ambassador of this nation. How painful that one who holds a Constitutional position is doing just the reverse of it! Nothing can be more condemnable, despicable, and intolerable than that you become part of enemies of the nation,” he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives in U.S. to 'further strengthen' bond between India and America

“They do not understand the value of freedom. They do not understand that this country has civilisational depth of 5,000 years. Let me invite your attention first to our Constitution. This Constitution is sacred. It was structured over three years of painstaking work by the founding fathers of the Constitution, the members of the Constituent Assembly, over 18 sessions, without disruption, without disturbance, without sloganeering, without any posters being raised,” he said.

The Vice-President further said the Constituent Assembly worked through the mechanism of debate, dialogue, discussion, and deliberation. “Challenges before them were Himalayan, insurmountable. The issues were divisive, there could not be easy consensus. They worked for it, they worked for us. And now, some people want to divide our nation. This is ignorance in extremity,” he said.

Published - September 12, 2024 07:13 pm IST

Related Topics

India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.