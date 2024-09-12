Nothing more condemnable than one joining forces with the enemies of the nation: Vice-President Dhankhar

In an apparent criticism of Congress leader and the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his statements in the United States, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday (September 12, 2024) remarked that every Indian abroad should be an ambassador of the nation and nothing could be more condemnable than one joining forces with the enemies of the nation.

Mr. Gandhi’s statements at various events in the U.S. on the Sikh community, on the issue of reservations, his criticism of the RSS, his meetings with “anti-India” member of the U.S. Congress, Ilhan Omar, and Bangladeshi journalist Mushfiqul Fazal, and the support he got from designated pro-Khalistan “terrorist” Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, have triggered sharp reactions from the BJP and the Union government over the past few days.

Addressing participants of the third batch of Rajya Sabha Internship Programme, the Vice-President said: “I am pained and disturbed that some people in position have just no idea of Bharat. They have no idea of our Constitution, they have no idea of our national interest. I am sure your heart must be bleeding at what you see. If we are true Bhartiyas, if we believe in our nation, we will never side with the enemies of the nation. We will all stand spinally for the nation.”

Mr. Dhankhar said the ultimate sacrifice had been made by many to secure freedom and protect it, and to protect the nation. “Our brothers and sisters are also involved in combat positions. Mothers have lost their sons, and wives have lost their husbands. We can’t ridicule our nationalism. Every Indian outside the country has to be an ambassador of this nation. How painful that one who holds a Constitutional position is doing just the reverse of it! Nothing can be more condemnable, despicable, and intolerable than that you become part of enemies of the nation,” he said.

“They do not understand the value of freedom. They do not understand that this country has civilisational depth of 5,000 years. Let me invite your attention first to our Constitution. This Constitution is sacred. It was structured over three years of painstaking work by the founding fathers of the Constitution, the members of the Constituent Assembly, over 18 sessions, without disruption, without disturbance, without sloganeering, without any posters being raised,” he said.

The Vice-President further said the Constituent Assembly worked through the mechanism of debate, dialogue, discussion, and deliberation. “Challenges before them were Himalayan, insurmountable. The issues were divisive, there could not be easy consensus. They worked for it, they worked for us. And now, some people want to divide our nation. This is ignorance in extremity,” he said.