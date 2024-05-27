Nothing ‘corrupt’ if promises in manifesto work out eventually for public’s financial benefit: SC

The Supreme Court said there is nothing corrupt about promises made in a political party’s manifesto working out eventually to the public’s financial benefit.

A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and K.V. Viswanathan found a petitioner lawyer’s take that commitments which help voters get richer amount to a “corrupt practice” a bit too “far-fetched”.

“The contention of the counsel that the commitments by a political party in its manifesto, which eventually lead to direct or indirect financial help to the public at large, will also amount to corrupt practice by a candidate of that party, is too far-fetched and cannot be accepted,” the Bench observed in a short order.

The order was based on an appeal assailing a Karnataka High Court decision rejecting an election petition filed by Shashanka J. Sreedhara, a voter from Chamrajpet Assembly constituency.

Mr. Sreedharan had challenged the election win of B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, a Congress candidate, in the State Assembly election of 2023.

The petitioner contended that the promises or guarantees in the manifesto of Mr. Khan’s party amounted to corruption.

Mr. Khan countered that the guarantees were policy thresholds and projections, and not corrupt practices.

