GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Nothing ‘corrupt’ if promises in manifesto work out eventually for public’s financial benefit: SC

The petitioner had challenged the election win of B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, a Congress candidate, in the Karnataka Assembly election of 2023

Published - May 27, 2024 06:12 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi. File.

A view of Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi. File. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Supreme Court said there is nothing corrupt about promises made in a political party’s manifesto working out eventually to the public’s financial benefit.

A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and K.V. Viswanathan found a petitioner lawyer’s take that commitments which help voters get richer amount to a “corrupt practice” a bit too “far-fetched”.

“The contention of the counsel that the commitments by a political party in its manifesto, which eventually lead to direct or indirect financial help to the public at large, will also amount to corrupt practice by a candidate of that party, is too far-fetched and cannot be accepted,” the Bench observed in a short order.

The order was based on an appeal assailing a Karnataka High Court decision rejecting an election petition filed by Shashanka J. Sreedhara, a voter from Chamrajpet Assembly constituency.

Mr. Sreedharan had challenged the election win of B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, a Congress candidate, in the State Assembly election of 2023.

The petitioner contended that the promises or guarantees in the manifesto of Mr. Khan’s party amounted to corruption.

Mr. Khan countered that the guarantees were policy thresholds and projections, and not corrupt practices.

Related Topics

judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.