GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Noted Punjabi poet Surjit Patar passes away at 79

Several political leaders, including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, expressed grief over the demise of Patar

Published - May 12, 2024 01:13 am IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau
Surjit Patar, Noted Punjabi poet, has died. File

Surjit Patar, Noted Punjabi poet, has died. File

Noted Punjabi poet Surjit Patar, 79, a Padma Shri recipient, passed away on Saturday in Punjab’s Ludhiana.

Several political leaders, including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, expressed grief over the demise of Patar. Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, expressed deep sorrow, saying Mr. Patar made a significant contribution to spreading the promotion of the Punjabi language across the globe.

Patar’s notable achievements include receiving top honours like Padma Shri and the Sahitya Akademi Award for his work of writing in a regional language. Patar hailed from Patar Kalan village in Jalandhar and retired as a professor of Punjabi from Punjab Agricultural University. He received the Padma Shri in 2012 and served as the president of the Punjab Arts Council.

Former Union Minister of Law and Justice Ashwani Kumar, said “The passing away of Dr. Surjit Patar, the eminent and acclaimed Punjabi poet, has left a deep void in the world of Punjabi literature. As a ‘philosopher of the heart’, Dr. Patar kept alive in his writings, our deepest yearnings, ensuring that private and social realities were not kept outside the language of our heart. It can be said of him that the poet and his poetry were revealed in each other,” he said.

Related Topics

death

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.