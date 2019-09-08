National

Noted jurist Ram Jethmalani passes away at 95

Ram Jethmalani. File Photo.

Ram Jethmalani. File Photo.

He breathed his last at 7.45 a.m. at his official residence in New Delhi

Noted jurist Ram Jethmalani passed away on Sunday at the age of 95, his family members said.

Ram Jethmalani death: India has lost an exceptional lawyer and iconic public figure, says PM Modi

 

Ram Jethmalani breathed his last at 7.45 a.m. at his official residence in New Delhi, his son Mahesh Jethmalani told PTI.

Jethmalani’s son Mahesh and other close acquaintances said he was not keeping well for a few months. He passed away a few days before his 96th birthday on September 14.

Mahesh said his father’s last rites will be performed in the evening at the Lodhi road crematorium in New Delhi.

Besides Mahesh Jethmalani, the former Union Minister is survived by his daughter based in the U.S. His other daughter, Rani Jethmalani, died in 2011.

Jethmalani was the Union Law Minister and the Urban Development Minister during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government. He also served as the Supreme Court Bar Association president in 2010.

He was born in Shikarpur in Sindh province (now in Pakistan) on September 14, 1923 and obtained a law degree at the age of 17.

