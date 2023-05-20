ADVERTISEMENT

Not undertaking any drive to probe all past tariff plans for predatory pricing, says TRAI

May 20, 2023 04:16 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST - New Delhi, May 20

The regulator stated in a statement on Friday that it was not conducting a special investigation into all of the previous price plans submitted by telecom providers, only those that were being closely scrutinised

ANI

Bharti Infratel, the tower arm of Bharti Airtel tied up with telecom units of Reliance Industries to lease out its towers, announcing the deal, a joint statement had said that Bharti and Reliance Jio would continue to build on this “strategic framework” and consider other mutual areas of cooperation and development. | Photo Credit: KRISHNAN VV

Regulatory body TRAI on May 20 clarified and denied news reports that it was undertaking a drive to probe all past tariff plans for predatory pricing. "There is no special drive being undertaken by TRAI to probe all the past tariff plans filed by telecom companies except those specific plans under examination," the regulator said in a statement on Friday evening.

Recently, a media report had said that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) was probing all past tariff plans against all service providers for predatory pricing while offering unlimited 5G data.

One of the other important things that TRAI has also clarified over the draft regulations on metering and billing is that proposed regulations reduce the burden of service providers in terms of number of audits being conducted in a year. The regulatory body added that instead of auditing each licensed service area (LSA) in each quarter, audit is proposed on a yearly basis which means each LSA is to be audited only once in a year (a reduction of 75% efforts).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Telecom Bill should be finalised by July: Vaishnaw

According to the statement from TRAI, emphasis has been given to the audit centralised system rather than reaching to each LSA and duplicating audit of each plan.

Now, LSA audit will be subjected to only those plans which are not subjected to the centralised audit. If the corrective actions are taken in time by service providers, the regulatory body said no financial disincentives will be imposed. According to TRAI, the audit methodology currently in practice does not represent all segments of pre-paid customers, which contribute almost 95% of the total customer base.

Also Read: Cable TV operators observe fast against tariff hike

The regulatory body added plans selection process has been rationalised to get a proper representation of all types of plans.In one of the clarifications, it said, "Any tariff may be subjected to fresh examination as per statutory mandate of the Authority on receipt of a complaint of non-compliance to regulatory principles, including the allegation of predatory nature of tariff by any stakeholder including TSP(s)."

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US