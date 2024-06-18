GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Not some 'prasad' for farmers, but their legitimate right: Congress on PM-KISAN

Congress criticises PM Modi for recycling headlines before releasing PM-KISAN, emphasising farmers’ rights over political gestures

Published - June 18, 2024 12:46 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh during a press conference at AICC HQ. in New Delhi. File

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh during a press conference at AICC HQ. in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress on June 18 took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the “recycling” of the headlines before the release of the 17th instalment of PM-KISAN, saying it is not some “prasad” being bestowed on farmers but it’s their legitimate right.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said as soon as the “one-third Pradhan Mantri” assumed office on June 9, headlines screamed that the very first file he signed was to release the 17th instalment of PM-KISAN.

“Today again the headlines scream that the ‘one-third’ Pradhan Mantri will release the 17th instalment of PM Kisan. This is how headlines keep getting recycled,” Mr. Ramesh said in a post on X.

Modi should address pressing issues concerning Odisha: Jairam Ramesh

“The non-biological PM is not bestowing some prasad on kisaans. It is their legitimate right and entitlement,” the Congress leader said.

Prime Minister Modi will travel to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on June 18, his first visit after assuming office for the third consecutive term.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will participate in the PM-Kisan Samman Sammelan and release ₹20,000 crore as part of the income support scheme for over 9.26 crore farmers.

After being sworn-in as Prime Minister for the third time, Mr. Modi signed his first file authorising the release of the 17th installment of PM Kisan Nidhi.

In continuation of this commitment, Mr. Modi will release the instalment amounting to more than ₹20,000 crore to around 9.26 crore beneficiary farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) through Direct Benefit Transfer, according to an official statement.

