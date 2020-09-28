Not possible to postpone civil services exams due on October 4, UPSC tells Supreme Court

Further “deferment may nullify the objective of holding them”, it says

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday expressed its reluctance to postpone the civil services exams due on October 4.

Appearing before a Bench led by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar, advocate Naresh Kaushik, for the UPSC, said it would not be possible to defer the exams as they had earlier been postponed due to the pandemic.

Mr. Kaushik said any further “deferment may nullify the objective of holding the exams”.

The court asked the UPSC to file an affidavit by September 29. The Bench agreed to hear the case again on Wednesday.

The petition, filed by some aspirants, had said the conduct of the exam in the midst of a dangerous public health crisis was a violation of the fundamental right to life of lakhs of aspirants.

About six lakh candidates are expected to take the exams in 72 centres. With the rate of infection peaking, the exam would be a cause for further spread of the virus, they apprehended.

Many students may opt to not take the exam for fear of the contracting the virus. Thus, the fundamental right of students to fulfil their professional aspiration in the civil services is being curtailed.

Besides, the petition has also accused the UPSC of violating the right to equality as aspirants from lower middle classes may not be able to afford the cost of transport, accommodation and other facilities to take the exam during the pandemic.