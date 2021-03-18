National

Not “per se” against grant of bail to Rhea, NCB tells Supreme Court

Rhea Chakraborty. File Photo.  

The Narcotics Control Bureau on Thursday told the Supreme Court that it is not “per se” against the grant of bail to actor Rhea Chakraborty in a drugs-related case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Mumbai.

In an anti-climax, the Bureau told a Bench led by Chief Justice Sharad A. Bobde that its appeal was not against the bail per se, but against certain “wide-ranging comments” made by the Bombay High Court against the NDPS Act itself.

“We find the new things you do very difficult to understand. You cannot file a petition challenging the observations. You can only challenge the order. The observations are prima facie... The only reason you can come here is if you are opposing bail and not questioning observations,” Chief Justice Bobde told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Bureau.

Mr. Mehta sought time to amend the petition suitably. The court adjourned the case to Monday.

The High Court had granted bail to Ms. Chakraborty while refusing the relief to her brother and another accused, Abdel Basit Parihar.

The trio were arrested by the NCB in September last year.

The High Court had imposed several bail conditions on Ms. Chakraborty, including the deposit of her passport with the NCB. It had barred her from leaving the country without the permission of the Special Court trying the case.

Comments
Related Articles

HC directive on posting varsity assistants on contract

Kerala elections | A dynamic young blood up against two battle-hardened loyalists in Kozhikode North

TN Forest Department plans to put Rivaldo in a kraal

Monkey menace: Govt. plans sterilisation drive in Malnad

Kerala society needs more enlightenment

Parliament Proceedings | Less than 10 lakh children with Severe Acute Malnutrition identified, Government tells Rajya Sabha

Rolling out of new National Education Policy won’t be delayed by pandemic, Rajya Sabha told

Puducherry Assembly polls | BJP manifesto to be released on March 24

A three-cornered fight among smaller allies of fronts

‘People of Bengal will choose between two models of governance, two kinds of leadership’

Watch | Meet the lookalikes of political leaders

BJP leaders lure voters with bagful of cash during polls, they are absent during crisis: Mamata Banerjee

Congress can go to any extent to mislead people and garner votes: PM Modi in Assam

Parliament Proceedings | Over 42,000 government schools lack drinking water supply, 15,000 have no toilets: Minister

Parliament Proceedings | Home Ministry issued no internet shutdown order in 2020: Dhotre

In letter to farmer, Modi says govt. wants to ease farmers' journey from 'seed to market'

Gujarat Assembly: Congress MLAs stage walkout, Mevani evicted

IGNOU extends admissions deadline

Jai Kisan Andolan launches ‘MSP loot calculator’ to show losses incurred by farmers

Two lakh jobs added in IT sector since 2019: Ravi Shankar Prasad
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 18, 2021 6:28:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/not-per-se-against-grant-of-bail-to-rhea-ncb-tells-supreme-court/article34100523.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY