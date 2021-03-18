Not “per se” against grant of bail to Rhea, NCB tells Supreme Court

We find the new things you do very difficult to understand, Bench tells Bureau

The Narcotics Control Bureau on Thursday told the Supreme Court that it is not “per se” against the grant of bail to actor Rhea Chakraborty in a drugs-related case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Mumbai.

In an anti-climax, the Bureau told a Bench led by Chief Justice Sharad A. Bobde that its appeal was not against the bail per se, but against certain “wide-ranging comments” made by the Bombay High Court against the NDPS Act itself.

“We find the new things you do very difficult to understand. You cannot file a petition challenging the observations. You can only challenge the order. The observations are prima facie... The only reason you can come here is if you are opposing bail and not questioning observations,” Chief Justice Bobde told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Bureau.

Mr. Mehta sought time to amend the petition suitably. The court adjourned the case to Monday.

The High Court had granted bail to Ms. Chakraborty while refusing the relief to her brother and another accused, Abdel Basit Parihar.

The trio were arrested by the NCB in September last year.

The High Court had imposed several bail conditions on Ms. Chakraborty, including the deposit of her passport with the NCB. It had barred her from leaving the country without the permission of the Special Court trying the case.