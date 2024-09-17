GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Not mandatory to be a MLA to become the Chief, says Randeep Surjewala

Surjewala said the party’s MLAs and the high command would decide on the party’s next Chief Minister at the right time if Congress was voted to power

Published - September 17, 2024 03:03 am IST - GURUGRAM

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala. Fie.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala. Fie. | Photo Credit: PTI

Reigniting the debate over the post of Chief Minister in Congress, Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala said that it was not mandatory to be the MLA to become the Chief Minister.

His remarks assume significance in the backdrop of Sirsa MP Kumari Sejla, one of the top contenders for the CM post in the Congress, not contesting the coming Assembly election. Without naming former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Mr. Surjewala, in a viral clip, told a news channel that the party had made an MP the Chief Minister in 2005.

He said the party’s MLAs and the high command would decide on the party’s next Chief Minister at the right time if Congress was voted to power. Both, Ms. Selja and Mr. Surjewala had expressed their desire to contest the Assembly poll, but the party had decided not the field any of its MPs.

Published - September 17, 2024 03:03 am IST

Related Topics

Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.