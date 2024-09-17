Not mandatory to be a MLA to become the Chief, says Randeep Surjewala

Reigniting the debate over the post of Chief Minister in Congress, Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala said that it was not mandatory to be the MLA to become the Chief Minister.

His remarks assume significance in the backdrop of Sirsa MP Kumari Sejla, one of the top contenders for the CM post in the Congress, not contesting the coming Assembly election. Without naming former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Mr. Surjewala, in a viral clip, told a news channel that the party had made an MP the Chief Minister in 2005.

He said the party’s MLAs and the high command would decide on the party’s next Chief Minister at the right time if Congress was voted to power. Both, Ms. Selja and Mr. Surjewala had expressed their desire to contest the Assembly poll, but the party had decided not the field any of its MPs.