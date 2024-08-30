Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday (August 30, 2024) took a swipe at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government over the rape-murder incident of a doctor in Kolkata stating that while the Centre has adopted a strict attitude towards crimes against women many States are not making sincere efforts in this direction.

Addressing an event, Mr. Singh said, "Our government has adopted a strict attitude towards crimes against women, but many states are not making sincere efforts in this direction. The recent heart-wrenching incident in Kolkata is very tragic and disgraceful...We have amended the law to provide for the capital punishment for heinous crimes like rape. This law should be implemented with strictness".

Also Read: Health Ministry announces series of measures to provide additional security to healthcare employees at workplace

The alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 has sparked a wave of protests and nationwide unrest. The Union Minister also spoke about how the BJP-led government at the Centre had put an end to the practice of triple talaq which he said was a "big issue" for Muslim women."

“The practice of triple talaq was a big issue for our Muslim sisters and daughters. In our country, ending a sacred institution like marriage by simply saying talaq three times could not be justified in any way,” Mr. Singh said.

”But this was practiced unabated and unchallenged. Our government showed the will and determination to end this evil practice. This came as a big relief to Muslim women,” said the Union minister.

Speaking further on women’s empowerment, the Minister also highlighted the various developments in removing the obstacles women faced to serve in the armed forces. “After Independence, women were denied agency and opportunity to be active contributors to the development of this country. But the situation is now rapidly changing. For example, you can see that the share of women is increasing in the armed forces of the country”, the Minister said.