Not giving clean-chit to anyone, Kejriwal was at home: Swati Maliwal

Published - May 23, 2024 05:24 pm IST - New Delhi

ANI
AAP MP Swati Maliwal leaves Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence after recreation of the May 13 incident by Police, in New Delhi on May 17, 2024.

AAP MP Swati Maliwal leaves Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence after recreation of the May 13 incident by Police, in New Delhi on May 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Recounting her ordeal of May 13, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on May 23 said that she was assaulted by Bibhav Kumar, personal aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal adding that she is not giving “clean-chit” to anyone.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, the AAP Rajya Sabha MP recounted the entire incident of May 13 at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.

Swati Maliwal assault case: Kejriwal says incident has two versions; wants fair probe, justice

“On May 13 at around 9 a.m. in the morning, I went to meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence. The staff asked me to sit in the drawing room and told her that Arvind Kejriwal ji was at home and he was coming here to meet me. After that the PA of Arvind Kejriwal ji Bibhav Kumar came in a state of aggression and I asked ‘Kya Hua Kejriwalji aa rahe hai. Kya hogya?’ (What happened ? Is Kejriwal coming ?) I said this much, after which he slapped me. He (Bibhav Kumar) slapped me 7 to 8 times. When I tried to push him, he held my legs and mujhe ghaseet diya (I was dragged). Ensuring that my head bumped into the centre table. I fell to the floor and he (Bibhav) started beating me with his legs. I was screaming and begging for help but no one came there,” Ms. Maliwal said.

She further said that she is not aware whether she was beaten on the instructions of anyone or by himself or of his own accord and that this is all a matter of investigation.

Swati Maliwal threatens to take Delhi ministers to court for spreading 'lies' against her

“Everything is a matter of investigation. I am very cooperative with the Delhi Police. I am not giving anyone the clean chit. Because the fact is I was in the drawing room and Arvind Kejriwal was at home and I was beaten up very badly. I was literally screaming very badly but no one came to help to out. I never thought what will happen to me and my career. What will they do with me?,” she said with tears in her eyes.

Following the assault allegations, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said that the silence of the AAP chief on this matter shows his stance about the issue of the safety of women.

Swati Maliwal alleges CCTV tampering at Delhi Chief Minister’s house; AAP releases new footage, says MP is ‘putting up a show’

Bibhav Kumar has lodged a counter-complaint with the police on May 17, accusing Ms. Maliwal of gaining ‘unauthorised entry’ into the CM’s Civil Lines residence and ‘verbally abusing’ him.

A case was filed against Bibhav Kumar and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the case based on Ms. Maliwal’s complaint. Bibhav was arrested by the Delhi Police on May 19 and is currently in police custody.

