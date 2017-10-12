Not forming new party: Mukul Roy

A day after his resignation from the Rajya Sabha, rebel Trinamul Congress leader Mukul Roy said he will not form a new political party.

“I do not intend to start a new political party. I believe that any good leader can help any party get good results,” Mr. Roy said. In West Bengal alone there are 40 registered political parties and don’t want to be the 41st, he said. Mr. Roy did not make any personal attacks on Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and said: “I have always practised ethical politics and will continue to do so.”

Relaxing at his New Delhi residence, Mr. Roy has been flooded with phone calls from well-wishers asking him about his next step. In the last few months he has had a series of meetings with senior BJP leaders, including Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.