Not for SC sub-classification of quota but want to help disadvantaged, says Sanjay K. Jha

National Working President of Janata Dal (United) Sanjay K. Jha discusses his party’s stand on the Waqf Bill, lateral entry to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes and the need for a caste census. Dismissing the questions on Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) Chief Nitish Kumar’s mental acuity, he said the party is not yet searching for his successor.

The NDA govt has completed two-months and in this short span, the government has reversed some of its significant announcements like “lateral entry” or taken a step back like sending the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 to the Parliament’s joint committee. Is it under the influence of allies?

I appreciate that the government is flexible. The Waqf Bill has been sent to the joint committee to ensure there are no misgivings and everyone’s concerns are addressed. Our party wanted this Bill to be sent for further parliamentary scrutiny. A delegation from the Muslim community met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar this week in Patna. I was also present at the meeting. The delegation raised some concerns. We have asked for their specific objections, which we will take forward.

What about “lateral entry” [to the UPSC], which the Opposition said is a method to circumvent reservation? How does your party view it?

Is this the first time lateral entry is happening in government? Manmohan Singh to Sam Pitroda were lateral entrants in government. Those who are raising questions about it today, should explain how it happened under their government. At times, if a specialist is needed for some critical work, one can be hired. But the government withdrew the order, cognisant of the complaints raised across the board. There should be no confusion at all on the Constitution and reservations. No one can meddle with it. Our party and the NDA are both committed towards it.

What is the JD(U)’s stand on the Supreme Court judgment allowing for a sub-categorisation of reservation for Scheduled Castes?

There are two aspects to this judgment. The judgment also speaks about introducing “creamy layer” in the SC reservation. We are against such a proposition because reservations for Dalits were extended because of social exclusion they have faced over centuries in the form of “untouchability”. The Union Cabinet has endorsed this stand. On the second aspect, of sub-categorisation, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has already shown the way by doing it in Bihar by carving out the Mahadalit category. What we did in Bihar was not introduce sub-quotas; instead, he extended a helping hand for the all-round development of the caste groups who have been left behind. The Bihar government conducted a survey, which revealed that a majority of students dropping out of schools belong to the Mahadalit caste group. Based on these findings, a Mahadalit Mission was constituted to help them every step of the way, from school to college to competitive exams. Which is what we would like to be replicated across the country. Not a subclassification of the existing reservation quota.

JD(U) has been a strong proponent of a caste census. As an ally will you put pressure on the government on the issue?

Nitish Kumar is a pioneer in the country; he is the only Chief Minister in the country who not only conducted the caste count but also released the findings and acted upon it by enlarging the reservation umbrella. Those who are championing the cause today do not speak about Bihar. Why has the Congress government failed to reveal the findings of the caste count done in Karnataka? When JD(U) was with the INDIA bloc, Nitish ji explicitly demanded at the Mumbai meeting that commitment for a caste census should be included in the joint resolution that was to be released at the conclusion of the meet. Some members opposed the suggestion and the Congress also backed out. Today, Rahul Gandhi is talking about caste census, but that day, he did not support Nitish Kumar’s stand on the issue.

In the recent months, questions have been raised on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s mental acuity. Your party enjoys the distinction of not being a family-led party, which therefore begs the obvious question: who will succeed Mr. Kumar?

We have never seen Nitish ji promoting anyone from his family. JD(U) is not a family enterprise like many other regional parties. He is a committed socialist and probably the last of the lot. He allowed many leaders to grow within the party. As of now, we are not looking for any successors. He is very active both within the party and as the Chief Minister of the state. There may have been a few slip-of-tongues here or there and that happens to everyone. There is nothing uncharacteristic here.