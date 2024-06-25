GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Not consulted over INDIA bloc's nominee for Lok Sabha Speaker: Trinamool Congress

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee said that party chief Mamata Banerjee will decide over the issue of supporting Congress’ K. Suresh as INDIA bloc’s nominee for Speaker

Published - June 25, 2024 05:43 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee at the Parliament House complex on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, on June 24, 2024.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee at the Parliament House complex on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, on June 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on June 25 said the party was not consulted on the Opposition's decision to field Congress MP K. Suresh as the INDIA bloc's joint nominee for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker.

As Mr. Suresh filed his nomination for the election of Speaker on June 25 morning, the Trinamool Congress was not among the INDIA bloc parties that signed his paper.

When TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee was asked about his party's stand on the issue, he said they have not been contacted over it yet.

Follow LIVE updates from the Parliament session on June 25, 2024

“No one contacted us, there have been no talks, unfortunately this has been a unilateral decision,” he said.

“Our party leadership, Mamata ji will decide,” he said.

Later, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Mr. Banerjee were seen chatting inside Lok Sabha.

When Rahul Gandhi came out of the House after his affirmation, he was asked by the media if he could reach an agreement with Mr. Banerjee over the Speaker issue.

In a brief reply, the Congress leader said, "Jai Samvidhan (hail Constitution)".

Mr. Suresh, a seven-term Lok Sabha MP, is the Opposition's pick for the Speaker, who will go up against the BJP's Om Birla.

