Not appropriate to forgo national interest for individual, political interests: Jagdeep Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Sunday (August 18, 2024) that it is not appropriate to forgo national interest for individual and political interests.

He said that if the national interest is not kept paramount, then the difference of opinion in politics can become anti-national. He also appealed that people should stop such forces for the development of the nation.

"It is not appropriate to forgo national interest for individual and political interests. If the national interest is not kept paramount, then the difference of opinion in politics becomes anti-national," Mr. Dhankhar said.

He was addressing an event organised to honour the families of organ donors.

He said people should understand those for whom the nation's interest is not paramount and who put political and personal interests above it.

"And if they still persist, I urge everyone to neutralise these forces that are pernicious to the growth of this nation," he further said.

The Vice President said democracy has its own merit in politics.

Having different views is the fragrance of the bouquet of democracy but it is only till the national interest is not sacrificed.

He said national interest should never be compromised under any circumstances as "Indianness" is our identity.

He said the development that is taking place in India and its speed is "unimaginable", about which today's generation has no idea. He appealed to the new generation to look at Constitution Day as when the Constitution was threatened.

He said some people say the dark chapter of the 'Emergency' ended with the recent elections.

"No, we cannot forget the atrocities of the 'Emergency' and that is why the initiative taken by the Government of India to celebrate 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' to warn our new generation that they should know there was a period in which you did not have any fundamental rights," Mr. Dhankhar said.

On the occasion, the Vice President said that organ donation is the highest moral exemplification of human nature and citizens should make conscious efforts towards it.

He also stressed that organ donation cannot be allowed to be a tool of exploitation of the vulnerable for commercial gain.

The event was organised by Jain Social Groups (JSG) Central Sansthan, Jaipur, and Dadhichi Deh Dan Samiti, Delhi.

