Not allowing special trains for migrant workers is injustice, Amit Shah tells Mamata Banerjee

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister writes a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister

Union Home Minister Amit Shah sent a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday stating that the State government was not allowing special trains and it was “injustice” to migrant workers stuck there.

The letter said that Central government had facilitated more than two lakh migrants to reach home.

“Migrants from West Bengal are also eager to reach home. Central govt is facilitating but we are not getting expected support from W.B. State Government, which is not allowing the trains to reach W.B. This is injustice with W.B. migrant labourers. This will create further hardship for them,” the letter said.

The Railways is running Shramik Special trains on the request of State governments to help the migrant workers stuck in various parts of the country due to the ongoing lockdown to reach home. The lockdown was imposed first on March 24 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and has been extended till May 17.

All forms of public transport, including railways, remain suspended during the period.

Earlier, on May 5 and 6, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote to West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha highlighting “poor supervision and implementation of crowd control measures by the district authorities” and flagged stopping of essential goods vehicles by the State government to cross over to Bangladesh during the ongoing lockdown.

