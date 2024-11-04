Not allowed to offer funeral prayers in absentia for uncle: Mirwaiz

Hurriyat chairman and Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Monday (November 4, 2024) accused the J&K government of disallowing him to offer funeral prayers in absentia for his uncle who passed away in Pakistan recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, in a rare gesture, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference (NC) president Dr. Farooq Abdullah, visited the residence of the Mirwaiz in Srinagar’s Nigeen area to express their condolences.

The Mirwaiz had proposed to hold a condolence gathering for deceased Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Ahmad Shah, son of exiled Awami Action Committee leader Mirwaiz Moulana Muhammad Yusuf Shah, at the Mirwaiz Manzil in Rajouri Kadal and scheduled to offer prayer in absentia at the Jamia Masjid, Srinagar.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was barred from participating in the condolence assembly for the prominent figure and family patriarch. The administration not only closed the historic Mirwaiz Manzil but also locked down Jamia Masjid for funeral prayer. Officials of the Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid had communicated that if a prayer in absentia took place, an FIR would be lodged by the authorities,” the Mirwaiz said.

The Hurriyat leader said J&K Lieutenant Governor’s frequent claims of creating a ‘Naya Kashmir’ were “hollow”.

Meanwhile, PDP president Mufti condemned the move to disallow the Mirwaiz to offer prayers. “It’s unfortunate the Mirwaiz was stopped. I fail to understand why this government takes such steps, which only remind the people of Kashmir that they are not part of a democratic nation but rather under a form of repression,” Ms. Mufti said, after visiting the Mirwaiz at his residence in Srinagar.

Ms. Mufti said it was “unfortunate” that families divided by the Line of Control (LoC) were not allowed to mourn together, adding that the Mirwaiz family should have been permitted to unite in their time of grief.

“PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed advocated for open cross-border movement to foster peace. He believed that the walls dividing us should be dismantled, allowing people from both sides to connect and promote a dignified solution to the Kashmir issue. When families like the Mirwaiz’s, who were exiled from their homeland, lose a loved one, they should at least be allowed to come together and perform last rites,” she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.