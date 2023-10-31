Not all well within INDIA alliance, will sit again after State polls, says Omar Abdullah

October 31, 2023 05:45 am | Updated 05:19 am IST - SRINAGAR

Former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah expressed concern over the infighting in the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) grouping.

“The situation within the INDIA alliance is not very good. There are some internal fights which should not be there, especially in the four to five States where there are elections,” said Mr. Abdullah, after a public meeting in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

He cited the example of the fight over seats between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress. “Both said that they will contest all seats in UP. This is not good for the INDIA alliance,” said Mr. Abdullah.

He said the INDIA alliance was likely to meet again after the State elections. “We will try to sit and work together.”

In an indirect attack on the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Abdullah said verbal attacks were launched, of late, at the NC.

“If such attacks continue, we will be forced to retort. I did not target anyone but cannot mute my colleagues. They (the PDP) are going back to 30 years (to target the NC); we can also go back to three years.”

It’s the first time Mr. Abdullah hinted at fissures within the People’s Alliance for the Gupkar Alliance (PAGD), especially between the NC and the PDP. “We cannot stay mute (to the attacks). We all tend to get tired at some point,” he said.

The second rung leadership of the PDP in recent months attacked the NC for its handling of Kashmir in the past.

Mr. Abdullah also targeted the Centre for the delay in elections for panchayat and urban local bodies. “In the Supreme Court, elections for panchayats and local bodies were talked about. But all elections, including the Assembly, have been put on the back burner. It’s their compulsion (to delay elections). Only two people in India know whether elections will be held in J&K or not,” he said.

