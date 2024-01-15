GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Not about ego,’ says Puri Shankaracharya on skipping Ram Temple inauguration

“Are we expected to merely sit outside and applaud when the Prime Minister installs the idol of Ram Lalla?” he said

January 15, 2024 01:13 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST

ANI
Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati addressing a press conference at Ganga Sagar Mela in Kolkata, West Bengal, on January 13, 2024

Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati addressing a press conference at Ganga Sagar Mela in Kolkata, West Bengal, on January 13, 2024 | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri

The Shankaracharya of Puri, Swami Nischalanand Saraswati Maharaj, has clarified that the decision to skip the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is rooted in the deviation from established traditions during the installation of the Ram idol.

ALSO READ
Religious leaders slam ‘politicisation’ of Ram temple consecration

"The [four] Shankaracharyas uphold their own dignity. This is not about ego. Are we expected to merely sit outside and applaud when the Prime Minister installs the idol of Ram Lalla? The presence of a 'secular' government does not imply the obliteration of tradition," he remarked.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, have claimed that the Shankaracharyas have decided against attending the January 22 event after objecting to the pran pratishtha ceremony at an incomplete temple.

Turning down the invite for the pran pratishtha event, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said that since even Shankaracharyas (religious guru) would not be attending the Ram Temple event, it showed that the reason for not attending it is important.

ALSO READ
Opposition slams Narayan Rane for his remarks on Shankaracharyas

"When they politicised the event and took decisions, our Shankaracharyas, who are at the top of Sanatan Dharma and guide us, said that they will not be attending the event. This has become such an issue that all Shankarachariyas are saying they will boycott this event. If the Shankaracharyas are saying so, it has its own importance," Mr. Gehlot said.

Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the BJP was trying to separate two-thirds of the country's population from Lord Ram by putting a political tag on the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Temple.

"There is a system and set of rituals to perform pran pratishtha. If this event is religious, then is it happening under the guidance of the Shankaracharyas of the four Peeths? All four Shankaracharyas have said clearly that the pran pratishtha of an incomplete temple cannot be done. If this event is not religious, then it is political," he said.

Preparations are in full swing for the grand inauguration of the temple, anticipated to attract dignitaries and individuals from various backgrounds. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has set noon on January 22 as the moment to install the idol of Ram Lalla in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple. The Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya are scheduled to commence on January 16, one week prior to the main ceremony.

Related Topics

Ayodhya Ram Temple

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.