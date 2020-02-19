National

Not a single person died of police bullet during anti-CAA protests: Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath. File

Yogi Adityanath. File   | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

Those who died were killed by the “bullets of rioters”, he says in Assembly

Not a single person was killed by police bullets during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on December 19 and 20, 2019, and those who died were killed by the “bullets of rioters”, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

At least 23 people died in the violence during the protests, most of them of bullet injuries.

“Agar koi marne ke liye aa hi raha hai toh woh zinda kahan se ho jaega [If somebody is hell bent on coming to die, how will he stay alive],” Mr. Adityanath said. “Upadravi upadraviyo ki goliyon se hi mare hai [the rioters died from the bullets fired by other rioters],” he claimed.

The police and the State administration “should be praised” for the work done by them during the protests as there was no riot reported in the aftermath, he said.

Also Read

Magsaysay awardee held, later released

Mr. Adityanath accused the Congress and the Samajwadi Party of supporting and sympathising with the outfits that participated in the protests in which arson and vandalism were reported. These outfits “do not believe” in the Constitution and and they received “terror funding”, he alleged.

The Chief Minister singled out the Popular Front of India and accused it of terror funding. The outfit, on several occasions, had dismissed the government charge.

Also Read
The Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran at Shaheen Bagh on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors visit Shaheen Bagh

Mr. Adityanath claimed he would support any protest if it was done in a democratic manner and he would even provide it security and freedom. However, if in the garb of democracy, anyone “tears the Constitution to shreds”, attacked innocent persons, dishonoured women or participated in arson, “then we will explain it to them in the language they understand”.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Bharatiya Janata Party
Citizenship Amendment Act
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 19, 2020 5:43:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/not-a-single-person-died-of-police-bullet-during-anti-caa-protests-adityanath/article30860925.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY