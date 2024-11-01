‘Not a big fan’ of official bungalow at Janpath: Rahul

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said he is “not a big fan” of the official bungalow at 10, Janpath, as his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was an occupant of the house when he was assassinated.

The late Prime Minister was assassinated in Tamil Nadu’s Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991. “My father died (while he was living) here, so I am not a big fan of this house,” Mr. Gandhi told his nephew, Raihan Rajiv Vadra, in a video that was released on Friday, November 1, 2024.

The bungalow had been allocated to Rajiv Gandhi in 1990 and after his death, it was allotted in the name of his wife Sonia Gandhi, who has been living there. Mr. Gandhi also lives there as he had vacated his 12, Tughlaq Road bungalow after he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha in a defamation case last year. He continues to live there in his new term as the Lok Sabha MP from Rae Bareli.

The video also showcased Mr. Gandhi’s interaction with workers who were painting the house before Deepavali and his visit to pottery studio in West Delhi. The video also features his nephew with whom the Opposition leader is in conversation.

In the video, the Congress leader is seen working with labourers at the Janpath residence, and learning to paint walls along with his nephew. In the second part of the video, he goes to the house of a woman who makes earthen lamps with her five daughters and tries his hand in making diyas.

Posting the nine-minute video on his YouTube channel, Mr. Gandhi wrote, “A memorable Diwali with special people – I celebrated this Diwali working with some painter brothers and making earthen diyas with a potter family.”