Northern states brace for rain as monsoon set to intensify over weekend

As monsoon continues to advance, rains are expected to intensify across the country’s northern States including Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh over the weekend.

Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, on Friday witnessed a spell of heavy rainfall while other parts of the State also experienced moderate rain. The southwest monsoon reached Himachal Pradesh on June 27. Himachal Pradesh saw extensive damage to life and property last year when torrential rains brought the hill State to its knees.

Also read | Monsoon arrives in Delhi bringing heavy rainfall leaving four deaths

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said the State government was fully prepared to deal with any potential disaster related challenges during the monsoon. He advised the people to remain cautious, and to not venture near rivers and rivulets during the season.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) at Shimla, the rain activity is likely to intensify from June 28 with fairly widespread to widespread precipitation in the State. Light to moderate intensity rain is expected at many places in low and mid-hill districts of the State between June 28 and July 1, it said.

“Isolated spells of heavy rainfall very likely to occur in the districts of Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur from June 28 to June 30, with peak intensity on June 29 and 30,” said the IMD in a statement. “The aforesaid spell is likely to be accompanied with thunderstorm-lightning and gusty winds between 30-40 kilometres per hour at isolated places,” it added.

The Chief Minister said the government has taken effective steps at various levels and all departments have been instructed to remain vigilant and responsive to any potential emergency.

“The Disaster Management Authority was working in coordination with various departments so as to ensure implementation of preventive measures. Adequate manpower and machinery have been deployed at identified vulnerable locations. Besides this, regular mock drills were being conducted and training related to disaster management to field staff and other officials was being imparted,” he said in Shimla.

Last year, the State’s loss according to the State government was pegged at over ₹12,000 crore. Following an unprecedented monsoon rain spell that triggered several incidents of flash floods and landslides, the government had to declare the State as a ‘natural calamity affected area’.

As per the IMD, conditions are likely to become favourable for the further advance of southwest monsoon into the remaining parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh during the next 2-3 days.

Very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Haryana between June 29 and July 1 and over Punjab between June 30 and July 1, it said. Meanwhile, spell of heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in Chandigarh between June 28 till July 2, said IMD, Chandigarh.