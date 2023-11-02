Northern Army Commander reviews operational and security preparedness along the LAC

November 02, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - Leh/Jammu

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday visited forward areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh and lauded the tenacity and dedication of troops deployed there.

"Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Army commander northern command visited formation in Ladakh sector to review the operational and security preparedness along the LAC," Northern Command wrote on X.

The Army commander lauded the tenacity and dedication of troops deployed in the challenging terrain and harsh weather conditions, it said.

During his ongoing visit to various formations, projects and border areas in Ladakh, the Army commander on Tuesday hailed the troops of the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and General Reserve Engineer Force for their relentless efforts in maintaining highest standards of operational effectiveness under challenging conditions.

He also reviewed operational preparedness for winters and border defence infrastructure development.