Northeast’s development, prosperity always priority of Modi govt: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 23 congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Manipur water supply project and said the development and prosperity of the Northeast has always been the priority of his government.
The foundation stone for the project was laid by Mr. Modi on Thursday. Mr. Shah said the project will provide safe drinking water to more than 2.8 lakh households and also generate huge employment opportunities in Manipur.
“Development and prosperity of North Eastern region has always been the top priority of Modi govt. In his continued efforts, PM @narendramodi ji today laid the foundation stone of Manipur Water Supply project worth ?3,054 crores. I congratulate PM for this unprecedented project,” Mr. Shah tweeted.
He said the project is yet another manifestation of the prime minister’s resolve towards ‘Har Ghar Jal’ [water in every home] and a prosperous Northeast.
The foundation stone of the project was laid by Mr. Modi via video link.
An externally funded project, the Manipur water supply project was designed to provide freshwater household tap connections (FHTCs) to remaining households in Greater Imphal planning area, and for 1,731 rural habitations covering 2,80,756 households in all 16 districts of Manipur.
The project outlay is ₹3,054.58 crore, with a loan component funded by the New Development Bank.
