Northeast varsities rally against JNU violence

Members of the students’ union and research scholars’ forum of the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) on Wednesday organised a protest against the violence unleashed on the students and teachers of the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi on Sunday.

The NEHU, based in Shillong, has campuses in other parts of the northeast.

The JNU alumni in Meghalaya and citizens’ groups gathered in Shillong’s Khyndailad to register their protest against an “authoritarian regime out to muffle the voices of democracy”.

Apart from the violence in the JNU, the protesters panned the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) which they said was aimed at making India a Hindu nation.

A section of students and teachers of the Gauhati University, the Cotton University (Guwahati), Dibrugarh and the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati also expressed solidarity with their JNU counterparts. The protests were organised by the SFI.

The All Assam Students’ Union too condemned the JNU incident.

“We cannot accept such an attack on the students of a prestigious institute like the JNU. We demand exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of the crime,” its chief adviser Samujjal Bhattacharyya said.

The AASU also vowed to carry on its protests against the CAA. Several rallies were organised by the union and affiliate bodies on Wednesday, mostly in eastern Assam.