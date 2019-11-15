Northeast industrial corridor to be set up

The Union government plans to set up a Northeast industrial corridor and the Arunachal corridor will act as a land bridge between India and South East Asia and provide employment opportunities and give fillip to trade and tourism, according to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Addressing the 11th Maitree Diwas celebrations in Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, Mr. Singh emphasised on the development of the North East Region (NER) under the Act East Policy. “The road to ‘new India’ runs through ‘new North-East India’,” he noted.

Mr. Singh highlighted the steps taken to improve connectivity in border areas. Approval to construct a tunnel at Sela Pass to Tawang, operationalisation of the Pasighat airport, nod to set up the Hollongi airport near Itanagar and work to establish three strategic railway lines in the region would provide all-weather connectivity, he pointed out.

Japanese aid

Japan had joined India in the development of NER. In June last, it announced a decision to invest about Rs.13,000 crore in several ongoing as well as new projects. Japan’s Official Development Assistance (ODA) is now engaged in nine projects and three new projects were being taken up. These were spread over Assam, Meghalaya, Moziram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura. Of these, road connectivity improvement projects were spread across Assam, Meghalaya and Mizoram.

More discussions on NER projects were expected during the upcoming 2+2 dialogue between India and Japan ahead of Japanese Prime Minister Shizo Abe’s visit to India in December.

As part of efforts to encourage more local youth to join the armed forces, Mr. Singh said, “My ministry will see that Army recruitment centres are set up in some parts of Arunachal Pradesh, including Tawang.”

The Ministry was also planning to set up an Army Liaison Cell in Itanagar to facilitate cooperation with the Army for operational purposes in Arunachal Pradesh. “It will be a single window entity for all issues,” he added.

The two-day socio-military-cultural festival is jointly organised by the Army, the Tawang civil administration and volunteers at the High-Altitude Stadium.

Later, Mr. Singh visited the Tawang war memorial and offered respects to the fallen soldiers of the 1962 war with China.