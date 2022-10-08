Northeast, Assam marched ahead in 8 years of BJP rule under PM Modi, says Amit Shah

The BJP government has established peace in Assam with 9,000 people laying down arms, he said.

PTI Guwahati
October 08, 2022 13:31 IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the inauguration of ‘Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan’, in Guwahati on October 8, 2022.  | Photo Credit: Twitter/@AmitShah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 8, 2022 asserted that Assam and the Northeastern region marched ahead in the path of peace and development during the last eight years of BJP rule under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Seventy years of Congress since independence had pushed the northeast to violence and anarchy while during the last eight years, Mr. Modi's leadership helped the region join with the mainstream, Shah claimed after inaugurating the new party office here.

The BJP government has established peace in Assam with 9,000 people laying down arms, he said.

The Prime Minister has trebled the budget for the NE region, which has ushered in infrastructural developments in all sectors, the senior BJP leader said.

Referring to the new party office, Mr. Shah said, "BJP offices are not buildings of brick and mortar alone but reflect the dedication, emotion, commitment and hard work of party workers".

Earlier, Mr. Shah along with BJP president J P Nadda inaugurated the party's new headquarters in the presence of Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, State party head Bhabesh Kalita, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and others.

The leaders then went through all floors of the six-storeyed building named after former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee.

Mr. Nadda also virtually laid the foundation stones of nine district party offices while Mr. Shah pressed the remote to do the same for 102 BJP regional offices in the State.

